Tragic Incident: Infant Succumbs to Foodborne Illness, Multiple Family Members Hospitalized

A 12-year-old boy died of ''food poisoning'' and five people of his family here were taken ill with local residents alleging they had consumed some noodles.

According to locals, six members of a family, including three three children, in Puranpur area fell ill after having noodles and rice on Thursday night. They went to a private hospital and returned home the next day after their condition improved, however, the same night they again started feeling uneasy, they said.

Rohan's condition worsened and he died shortly after, hospital officials said.

''Five people were admitted here with complaints of food poisoning on Saturday. The condition of another minor, Vivek, was critical so he has been referred to a hospital in nearby Bareilly district," Dr Rashid, a doctor at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Pilibhit, told PTI. The condition of the remaining four is said to be stable.

As per police, the family members have not lodged any complaint regarding the incident.

