Left Menu

Britain's City minister warns regulators over competitiveness remit

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:03 IST
Britain's City minister warns regulators over competitiveness remit

(Adds comment) LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) -

Britain will do more to make regulators take the financial sector's needs into account if they don't apply their new competitiveness remit, UK financial services minister Bim Afolami said on Wednesday. There will be an update on how regulators are applying their new remit in coming months to aid the sector's growth and international competitiveness, Afolami said.

"Be assured, we will go further if needed, if things are not developing in the way that we would all like to see," Afolami told an event at UK Finance, the banking industry body, adding that he was confident the new remit would bring about change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024