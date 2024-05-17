UPDATE 2-Russian guided bombs kill three, injure 28 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russian guided bombs killed at least three people and injured 28 in the northeastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv on Friday, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov had earlier put the death toll at one, with four of the injured in serious condition. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks. The strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Moscow of seeking to reduce the city to rubble. Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its 27-months-long invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)