Left Menu

Pandemic Reverses Decade of Progress in Healthy Life Expectancy: Report

The pandemic negated nearly ten years of progress in just two years. Between 2019 and 2021, global life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years to 71.4 years, reverting to the 2012 level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 27-05-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 12:21 IST
Pandemic Reverses Decade of Progress in Healthy Life Expectancy: Report
COVID-19,varaints,healthcare Image Credit:

The latest World Health Statistics report from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed a decade of progress in life expectancy and healthy life expectancy at birth (HALE).

The pandemic negated nearly ten years of progress in just two years. Between 2019 and 2021, global life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years to 71.4 years, reverting to the 2012 level. Similarly, global healthy life expectancy decreased by 1.5 years to 61.9 years, also returning to 2012 levels.

The 2024 report highlights the unequal impact of the pandemic across regions. The Americas and South-East Asia were hardest hit, with life expectancy dropping by about 3 years and healthy life expectancy by 2.5 years. In contrast, the Western Pacific Region experienced minimal impact, with losses of less than 0.1 years in life expectancy and 0.2 years in healthy life expectancy.

“There continues to be major progress in global health, with billions of people enjoying better health, better access to services, and better protection from health emergencies,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “But we must remember how fragile progress can be. In just two years, the COVID-19 pandemic erased a decade of gains in life expectancy. That's why the new Pandemic Agreement is so important: not only to strengthen global health security, but to protect long-term investments in health and promote equity within and between countries.”

Noncommunicable Diseases Remain Top Killers

COVID-19 quickly became a leading cause of death, ranking as the third highest cause of mortality globally in 2020 and the second in 2021, with nearly 13 million lives lost. In the Americas, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death for both years. Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, and diabetes remained the top killers, responsible for 74% of all deaths in 2019 and 78% of non-COVID deaths during the pandemic.

Rising Obesity and Malnutrition

The world faces a dual burden of malnutrition, with undernutrition coexisting with obesity. In 2022, over one billion people aged five and older were living with obesity, while more than half a billion were underweight. Child malnutrition is also significant, with 148 million children under five affected by stunting, 45 million suffering from wasting, and 37 million overweight.

Health Inequities for Vulnerable Populations

The report highlights significant health challenges for persons with disabilities, refugees, and migrants. In 2021, about 1.3 billion people, or 16% of the global population, had a disability, facing disproportionate health inequities. Access to healthcare for refugees and migrants remains limited, with only half of the 84 countries surveyed between 2018 and 2021 providing government-funded health services to these groups at levels comparable to their citizens.

Progress Towards Global Health Targets

Despite setbacks, progress has been made towards the Triple Billion targets and health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since 2018, an additional 1.5 billion people have achieved better health and well-being. Universal Health Coverage has expanded to 585 million more people, though still short of the goal for one billion. Additionally, 777 million more people are expected to be adequately protected during health emergencies by 2025, still falling short of the one billion target.

“While we have made progress towards the Triple Billion targets since 2018, a lot still needs to be done. Data is WHO’s superpower. We need to use it better to deliver more impact in countries,” said Dr. Samira Asma, WHO Assistant Director-General for Data, Analytics, and Delivery for Impact. “Without accelerating progress, it is unlikely that any of the health SDGs will be met by 2030.”

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024