Left Menu

Apurva Chandra Chairs High-Level Meeting on Advancing Health in WHO South-East Asia Region

The meeting commenced with a video showcasing India's Health Journey, spotlighting the four pillars of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Mission, which aims to catalyze access to universal health coverage for Indian citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:36 IST
Apurva Chandra Chairs High-Level Meeting on Advancing Health in WHO South-East Asia Region
The meeting, held as a side-event to the 77th World Health Assembly, aimed to strategize concerted actions among Member States, WHO, and partners to address key public health agendas in the Southeast Asia Region. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoHFW_INDIA)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary, led a high-level meeting on "Advancing Health and Well-Being of Billions in WHO South-East Asia Region" in Geneva, co-hosted by WHO Regional Office for Southeast Asia (SEARO) and the Government of India. The meeting, held as a side-event to the 77th World Health Assembly, aimed to strategize concerted actions among Member States, WHO, and partners to address key public health agendas in the Southeast Asia Region.

The meeting commenced with a video showcasing India's Health Journey, spotlighting the four pillars of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Mission, which aims to catalyze access to universal health coverage for Indian citizens.

Shri Chandra emphasized India's utilization of digital technologies, such as CoWIN, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which are now evolving into UWIN, a digital platform for immunization tracking and the issuance of digital certificates. He underscored India's role as the pharmaceutical capital of the world, providing essential medical countermeasures to strengthen health systems in the SEARO region.

Additionally, Shri Chandra highlighted the BHISM cube, an innovative product developed under India's Aarogya Maitri Project, designed to provide modular medical aid for up to 200 casualties during disasters and emergencies.

The meeting saw interventions from member states and partners, focusing on strengthening cooperation in vaccination catch-up, vaccine delivery, addressing non-communicable diseases, and enhancing health system preparedness for emergencies and climate crises. Key issues raised included decentralization of health services, pandemic preparedness, and health security.

Attendees included Ms. Hekali Zhimomi and Ms. Aradhana Patnaik from the Union Health Ministry, Dr. Basant Garg from the National Health Authority, Shri Arindam Bagchi, Ambassador to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Geneva, Ms. Saima Wazed from WHO SEARO, representatives from member states, key development partners, and WHO senior management.

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024