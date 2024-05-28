Left Menu

Current Health News Briefs: Bird Flu Vaccines, Indian Drugmakers, and Taiwan's Exclusion from WHO

This summary highlights key points in recent health news: the US and Europe are considering vaccinating workers exposed to bird flu, Indian drugmakers are expected to see a revenue boost in FY25 due to US market shortages, and WHO member states decided against inviting Taiwan to the annual assembly.

AI Generated Representative Image

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US, European nations consider vaccinating workers exposed to bird flu

The United States and Europe are taking steps to acquire or manufacture H5N1 bird flu vaccines that could be used to protect at-risk poultry and dairy workers, veterinarians and lab technicians, government officials said, moves influenza experts say could curb the threat of a pandemic. U.S officials last week said they were moving bulk vaccine from CSL Seqirus that closely matches the current virus into finished shots that could provide 4.8 million doses of vaccine. European health officials told Reuters they were in talks to acquire CSL's prepandemic vaccine.

Indian drugmakers to see FY25 revenue boost in key US market, says India Ratings and Research

Indian drugmakers, which have the U.S. market as a key segment, will sustain their revenue improvement in fiscal 2025 due to drug shortages in the United States, Mumbai-based India Ratings and Research said on Monday. India is a hub of bulk generic drug manufacturing and drugmakers including Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Sun Pharma derive a significant share of revenue from both the U.S. and Europe.

WHO states decide not to invite Taiwan to annual assembly

Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday decided not to invite Taiwan to the organization's annual assembly in Geneva after China appealed for it to remain sidelined. Taiwan is excluded from most international organisations because of objections by China, which considers the democratically governed island its territory.

