Current Health News Briefs: Bird Flu Vaccines, Indian Drugmakers, and Taiwan's Exclusion from WHO
This summary highlights key points in recent health news: the US and Europe are considering vaccinating workers exposed to bird flu, Indian drugmakers are expected to see a revenue boost in FY25 due to US market shortages, and WHO member states decided against inviting Taiwan to the annual assembly.
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
US, European nations consider vaccinating workers exposed to bird flu
The United States and Europe are taking steps to acquire or manufacture H5N1 bird flu vaccines that could be used to protect at-risk poultry and dairy workers, veterinarians and lab technicians, government officials said, moves influenza experts say could curb the threat of a pandemic. U.S officials last week said they were moving bulk vaccine from CSL Seqirus that closely matches the current virus into finished shots that could provide 4.8 million doses of vaccine. European health officials told Reuters they were in talks to acquire CSL's prepandemic vaccine.
Indian drugmakers to see FY25 revenue boost in key US market, says India Ratings and Research
Indian drugmakers, which have the U.S. market as a key segment, will sustain their revenue improvement in fiscal 2025 due to drug shortages in the United States, Mumbai-based India Ratings and Research said on Monday. India is a hub of bulk generic drug manufacturing and drugmakers including Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Sun Pharma derive a significant share of revenue from both the U.S. and Europe.
WHO states decide not to invite Taiwan to annual assembly
Member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday decided not to invite Taiwan to the organization's annual assembly in Geneva after China appealed for it to remain sidelined. Taiwan is excluded from most international organisations because of objections by China, which considers the democratically governed island its territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Roger Corman, influential B-movie king who nurtured great directors, dies at 98; Nemo's Eurovision win fires up Swiss advocates for non-binary rights and more
"Now, you know who delayed bullet train": EAM Jaishankar attacks opposition, highlights India's growth under PM Modi
Entertainment News Roundup: Roger Corman, influential B-movie king who nurtured great directors, dies at 98; Director Mohammad Rasoulof flees Iran ahead of Cannes premiere and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Roger Corman, influential B-movie king who nurtured great directors, dies at 98; Eric Clapton's 'Wonderful Tonight' guitar up for sale, cigarette burns included and more
"No one who can give competition to PM Modi..." Varanasi residents after PM's roadshow