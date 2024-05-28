Sweden Pauses Gripen Jets Plan for Ukraine Amid F-16 Introduction
Sweden is delaying its plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, prioritizing the introduction of F-16 jets instead. This decision follows requests from coalition partners, as stated by Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson in Brussels.
Sweden is pausing plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in order to allow for the introduction of F-16 fighter jets, the Swedish defence minister told news agency TT in Brussels on Tuesday.
"We have been urged by the other countries in the coalition to wait with the Gripen system," Pal Jonson told TT.
"This has to do with the fact that the focus is now on introducing the F-16 system," he added.
