Sweden Pauses Gripen Jets Plan for Ukraine Amid F-16 Introduction

Sweden is pausing plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in order to allow for the introduction of F-16 fighter jets, the Swedish defence minister told news agency TT in Brussels on Tuesday.

"We have been urged by the other countries in the coalition to wait with the Gripen system," Pal Jonson told TT.

"This has to do with the fact that the focus is now on introducing the F-16 system," he added.

