Millie Bobby Brown Calls for Improved Menstrual Health Access

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown stars in a new video advocating for better access to menstrual information and services in honor of Menstrual Hygiene Day. Appointed as UNICEF’s youngest Goodwill Ambassador in 2018, Brown has consistently championed the rights of children, particularly adolescent girls.

In the video, Brown highlights the isolation, stigma, and pain that many girls experience during their periods. "For millions, the silence surrounding periods is unbearable," she remarks. "Now, imagine this experience... Only it’s during a war or natural disaster. No running water, no electricity, nowhere safe to go."

Brown also shares her personal experiences, stating, "There have been moments where my period has come at the worst time, even in front of the cameras. But it was very easy for me to fix the situation. This video will bring attention to millions around the world whose lives come to a stop every month because they are unable to access menstrual products and support. I dream of a world where periods don’t hold us back."

To coincide with Menstrual Hygiene Day, UNICEF and WHO released a report analyzing emerging data on menstrual health and hygiene in schools globally. The report reveals that millions of schoolgirls lack access to adequate education, products, services, and appropriate facilities, underscoring the urgent need for improved menstrual health resources and support.