Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defense Triumph: 7 Missiles and 32 Drones Neutralized

Ukraine's air defence systems intercepted seven missiles and 32 drones overnight, according to the air force commander. Russia had launched a total of 51 missiles and drones, targeting military facilities and critical infrastructure. In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure was shelled, injuring four people, but no other casualties were reported.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:42 IST
Ukraine's Air Defense Triumph: 7 Missiles and 32 Drones Neutralized
AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed seven Russia-launched missiles and 32 drones overnight, its air force commander said on Thursday.

On the Telegram messaging app the air force official said Russia had launched a total of 51 missiles and drones. The commander said Russian forces attacked "military facilities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine" but did not provide additional details.

Mayor of eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said in a separate statement that critical infrastructure in the city was shelled last night and four people were injured. Other civilian and military authorities did not report casualties and destruction caused by the attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024