Ukraine's Air Defense Triumph: 7 Missiles and 32 Drones Neutralized
Ukraine's air defence systems intercepted seven missiles and 32 drones overnight, according to the air force commander. Russia had launched a total of 51 missiles and drones, targeting military facilities and critical infrastructure. In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure was shelled, injuring four people, but no other casualties were reported.
Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed seven Russia-launched missiles and 32 drones overnight, its air force commander said on Thursday.
On the Telegram messaging app the air force official said Russia had launched a total of 51 missiles and drones. The commander said Russian forces attacked "military facilities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine" but did not provide additional details.
Mayor of eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said in a separate statement that critical infrastructure in the city was shelled last night and four people were injured. Other civilian and military authorities did not report casualties and destruction caused by the attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ICC prosecutor faces demand for action against Israeli leaders and Russian attack over Putin warrant
Russia's wealth fund and China's Haiwei to invest in Russian LPG project, say news agencies
Russia warns EU of harsh response if restrictions imposed on Russian media
EXCLUSIVE-US warned Raiffeisen access to dollar system could be curbed over Russia, source says
Russia says its forces will destroy all U.S. military equipment supplied to Ukraine