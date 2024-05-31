Left Menu

Tragic Missile Strike in Kharkiv: Lives Lost and Residents Injured

Russian forces shelled a five-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, injuring 13 people and killing at least one. At least two children were among the injured in the midnight strike. Several explosions followed, causing severe damage to the building. Kharkiv has faced repeated shelling in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 04:16 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Russian forces shelled a five-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killing at least one person and injuring 13, local officials said on Thursday.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at least two children were among the injured in the attack, which occurred at about midnight local time. He warned residents could be trapped underneath rubble left by the strike.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said several strikes had occurred in the area after the initial hit and reported a series of explosions. Public broadcaster Suspilne said the strike was carried out by a missile. At least three floors of the five-storey building were destroyed. Kharkiv withstood Russian advances in the early weeks of the invasion, but has in recent weeks been repeatedly hit by Russian attacks.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians. Thousands have been killed and injured since Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

