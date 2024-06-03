Left Menu

Unlocking Mindfulness: Age-Specific Benefits for Mental Health

Mindfulness is often touted as a universal mental health solution, but recent research indicates its effectiveness varies by age. Some aspects of mindfulness benefit older adults more, while younger individuals may find it less effective. Personalized mindfulness practices could enhance well-being and improve mental health based on age-specific needs.

PTI | Burnaby | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:49 IST
Unlocking Mindfulness: Age-Specific Benefits for Mental Health
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Canada

Burnaby, Jun 3 (The Conversation) — In today's world, mindfulness is frequently discussed across various media platforms, often portrayed as a panacea for mental health woes. Studies do endorse mindfulness-based therapies for mental well-being, and personal anecdotes often highlight transformative experiences.

If you find mindfulness ineffective despite popular opinion, developmental psychology research may offer insights. A recent study discovered that the benefits of mindfulness aren't uniform across all ages. Specific aspects of mindfulness impact mental health differently at various life stages.

Researchers identified that older adults benefit from mindfulness aspects like acting with awareness and nonjudgment, correlating with better mental health. Conversely, younger individuals excel at observing but struggle with other mindfulness traits, leading to poorer mental outcomes. This finding suggests the need for tailored mindfulness practices to effectively enhance mental health and well-being. (The Conversation) GRS GRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024