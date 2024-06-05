T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Ireland
Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Ireland here on Wednesday.
Ireland: Andy Balbirnie b Arshdeep Singh 5 Paul Stirling c Pant b Arshdeep Singh 2 Lorcan Tucker b Pandya 10 Harry Tector c Kohli b Bumrah 4 Curtis Campher c Pant b Pandya 12 George Dockrell c Bumrah b Mohammed Siraj 3 Gareth Delany run out 26 Mark Adair c Dube b Pandya 3 Barry McCarthy c & b Patel 0 Josh Little b Bumrah 14 Ben White not out 2 Extras: (LB-5 NB-1 W-9) 15 Total: (All out in 16 overs) 96 Fall of wickets: 1/7 2/9 3/28 4/36 5/44 6/46 7/49 8/50 9/77 10/96 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-2, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-13-1, Jasprit Bumrah 3-1-6-2, Hardik Pandya 4-1-27-3, Axar Patel 1-0-3-1, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-7-0. MORE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
