Kemerovo Trams Crash: 50 Injured in Bridge Collision
Forty people were hospitalized and ten sought medical help following a tram collision on a bridge in Kemerovo, Russia. The city mayor, Dmitry Anisimov, reported the incident, with three individuals in grave condition.
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 08:59 IST
Forty people were hospitalised in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Thursday after two trams collided on a bridge, the TASS news agency cited city mayor Dmitry Anisimov as saying, with ten more seeking medical help on their own.
Three were in grave condition, the mayor added.
