Free Access to Radiology Services for Kiwis Announced to Improve Health Outcomes

New Zealanders will now benefit from free access to radiology services referred directly by their general practitioners (GPs), resulting in faster diagnosis and improved health outcomes, announced Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti.

“Our Budget last Thursday laid the foundations for a thriving New Zealand economy and better public services that Kiwis deserve. A key part of this is ensuring timely access to healthcare,” stated Dr. Reti.

“Access to radiology services is inconsistent across the country. Our $30 million investment through Health New Zealand baseline funding will enable faster access to radiology services, allowing New Zealanders to receive more timely diagnoses.”

This investment will eliminate co-payments for X-rays, CT scans, and diagnostic ultrasounds, and will also allow primary health providers to refer patients directly when clinically appropriate. Consistent access to radiology services is essential for timely diagnosis, high-quality care, and improved health outcomes.

“Currently, access to radiology for GPs varies according to previous district health board rules. This means that, for instance, people living in the Hutt Valley don’t get the same access to radiology as people living in Wellington,” Dr. Reti explained.

“At present, some New Zealanders have to wait weeks or months to see a hospital specialist who then refers them to radiology services, where they may wait even longer. By enabling primary health providers to refer patients directly, without waiting for a specialist, we can help New Zealanders get an earlier diagnosis and enable specialists to determine the right treatment sooner.”

Radiology services will be delivered across both public hospitals and private radiology providers. The initial investment will be in Wellington and the Hutt Valley, with $2.6 million allocated annually to reduce co-payments and accommodate increases in imaging as the population ages and becomes more complex.

This initiative will subsequently be extended to other districts with poor access to radiology services.

“These investments are part of a broader program to deliver better public services and improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders,” Dr. Reti concluded.