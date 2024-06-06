Left Menu

Odisha Government Ensures Continuation of BSKY Amid Political Transition

The Odisha government has assured that Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cardholders will continue to receive treatment during the transition period, despite some private hospitals denying cashless services amid political changes. The government stresses that healthcare services for BSKY beneficiaries remain active and uninterrupted.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:19 IST
Odisha Government Ensures Continuation of BSKY Amid Political Transition
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Thursday confirmed that Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cardholders will continue receiving treatment amid growing allegations of service denial by some private hospitals during the political transition phase.

The confusion stems from the BJP's announcement to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in place of BSKY upon assuming state power. Reports surfaced that hospitals began refusing BSKY benefits to patients in anticipation of this shift.

Chief Secretary P K Jena reassured citizens that all empaneled hospitals will honor BSKY cards. Data reveals that hospitals booked treatments for over 5,800 patients on June 4, and for more than 5,389 patients on June 5. The government instructed hospitals to provide uninterrupted services.

The health and family welfare department affirmed that the BSKY scheme remains active with full budgetary support. Hospitals not complying with these directives will face strict actions. Governor Raghubar Das has also expressed concern and urged immediate resolution to ensure beneficiaries do not face healthcare disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024