Odisha Government Ensures Continuation of BSKY Amid Political Transition

The Odisha government on Thursday confirmed that Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) cardholders will continue receiving treatment amid growing allegations of service denial by some private hospitals during the political transition phase.

The confusion stems from the BJP's announcement to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in place of BSKY upon assuming state power. Reports surfaced that hospitals began refusing BSKY benefits to patients in anticipation of this shift.

Chief Secretary P K Jena reassured citizens that all empaneled hospitals will honor BSKY cards. Data reveals that hospitals booked treatments for over 5,800 patients on June 4, and for more than 5,389 patients on June 5. The government instructed hospitals to provide uninterrupted services.

The health and family welfare department affirmed that the BSKY scheme remains active with full budgetary support. Hospitals not complying with these directives will face strict actions. Governor Raghubar Das has also expressed concern and urged immediate resolution to ensure beneficiaries do not face healthcare disruptions.

