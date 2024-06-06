Left Menu

First Confirmed Human Death from Bird Flu Virus H5N2 Reported by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the first confirmed human fatality from avian influenza A (H5N2). The case involved a 59-year-old in Mexico with preexisting health issues. The patient, who had no known exposure to poultry or other animals, developed severe symptoms and died shortly after hospitalization.

First Confirmed Human Death from Bird Flu Virus H5N2 Reported by WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the first human death caused by avian influenza A (H5N2). This marks the initial laboratory-confirmed case of such infection worldwide, with the individual affected residing in Mexico. He was hospitalized with no prior exposure to poultry or other animals.

The patient, a 59-year-old, had multiple underlying health conditions and was bedridden for three weeks before experiencing acute symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath, and nausea. Despite seeking medical care on April 24th, he succumbed to complications the same day at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases "Ismael Cosio Villegas".

Subsequent tests, including Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and sequencing, confirmed the presence of influenza A(H5N2). The WHO noted that no further cases have been reported and emphasized that avian influenza viruses usually spread among animals but can occasionally infect humans through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments.

