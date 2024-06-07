Left Menu

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Showdown at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will face off on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight was rescheduled from July 20 due to Tyson's health. Despite the delay, Tyson is confident he will knock out Paul. Tyson, a legendary heavyweight, hasn't fought professionally since 2005.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:52 IST
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Showdown at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, promoters said on Friday after the bout was pushed back from its July 20 date due to the former heavyweight champion's recent ulcer flare up. Medical professionals had recommended Tyson, 57, does minimal light training over the next few weeks as he recovers before returning to full training with no limitations.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

'Iron Mike', who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since 2005. YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is 30 years his junior and has a 9-1 boxing record.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is the home of the NFL team Dallas Cowboys, has 80,000 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024