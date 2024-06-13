Left Menu

Keir Starmer Outshines Rishi Sunak in Sky News Interview

British Labour leader Keir Starmer performed exceptionally well in live television interviews broadcast by Sky News, as revealed by a snap poll conducted by YouGov. According to the poll, 64% of viewers favored Starmer's performance over his election rival Rishi Sunak, who garnered 36% approval.

British Labour leader Keir Starmer performed better than his election rival Rishi Sunak in live television interviews broadcast by Sky News on Wednesday, a snap poll by YouGov showed.

YouGov said 64% thought Starmer performed better, while 36% thought Sunak had done better.

