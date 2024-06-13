Keir Starmer Outshines Rishi Sunak in Sky News Interview
British Labour leader Keir Starmer performed exceptionally well in live television interviews broadcast by Sky News, as revealed by a snap poll conducted by YouGov. According to the poll, 64% of viewers favored Starmer's performance over his election rival Rishi Sunak, who garnered 36% approval.
