Left Menu

Mpox Outbreak in South Africa: Tragic Death Toll Rises

A second death from mpox has been recorded in South Africa this week, following the first death announced less than 24 hours prior. The deceased, a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal province, tested positive and displayed severe symptoms. South Africa now has six confirmed cases and two deaths from mpox.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:06 IST
Mpox Outbreak in South Africa: Tragic Death Toll Rises
AI Generated Representative Image

A second person has died in South Africa this week from the viral infection mpox, the health ministry said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after it announced the first death.

The second person who died was a 38-year-old man. He was admitted to a hospital in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province with extensive lesions, headache, fatigue, oral ulcers, muscle pain and a sore throat. He tested positive for mpox on Wednesday. "The patient has unfortunately demised in KZN the same day his test results came back positive," spokesperson for the national health department Foster Mohale said.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed mpox cases stands at six, with two deaths since the first case was recorded five weeks ago. Mpox spreads through close physical contact. Most cases are mild but it can kill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024