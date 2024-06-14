Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Access to Abortion Medication in Unanimous Decision

The Supreme Court unanimously upheld the availability of mifepristone, a key abortion medication, ruling that abortion opponents lacked the legal standing to challenge its FDA approval. The decision highlights the ongoing political and legal battles over abortion rights, with implications for the 2024 elections and potential future drug regulations.

Supreme Court Upholds Access to Abortion Medication in Unanimous Decision
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the availability of mifepristone, a medication used in nearly two-thirds of all U.S. abortions last year. The justices determined that abortion opponents lacked the legal right to challenge the FDA's approval of the drug.

The court's decision underscores the stakes of the 2024 elections, as an FDA commissioner appointed by a potential President Trump could consider tightening access to mifepristone. While President Joe Biden praised the ruling, he emphasized that abortion rights remain imperiled in many states.

Anti-abortion activists expressed disappointment but vowed to continue their fight, with some states poised to challenge mifepristone access in court. The decision maintains the status quo, but the battle over abortion rights is far from over.

