Botulism Outbreak in Russia: Authorities Detain Three Amid Health Crisis

Russian authorities detained three people in connection with a botulism outbreak that hospitalised dozens. The outbreak is linked to ready-to-eat salads from a popular delivery service. Officials are investigating whether the salads or canned beans were contaminated. The detained individuals include top managers and a company head.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a swift response to a burgeoning health crisis, Russian authorities detained three individuals on Tuesday in relation to a suspected botulism outbreak that has resulted in dozens of hospitalised patients across four different regions. The outbreak has been traced to ready-to-eat salads distributed by a well-known delivery service.

The country's top investigative body, the Investigative Committee, confirmed the detentions, revealing that two senior managers of the delivery service and the head of a canned beans manufacturing company are being held under a criminal inquiry. These actions come amidst charges of producing and distributing unsafe products. The status of formal charges or custody for the detainees remains unclear.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism include severe abdominal pain, paralysis, and even death, caused by a toxin from the bacteria Clostridium botulinum. Improperly preserved or fermented foods are frequently the source. With over 121 suspected cases in Moscow alone, including 55 seriously affected individuals, the situation has triggered major health and safety protocols across the affected regions.

