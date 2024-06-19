Maa Kauvery: Revolutionizing Women's and Children's Healthcare in Trichy

Maa Kauvery: Revolutionizing Healthcare for Women and Children in Trichy

Trichy, 19th June 2024 — The Kauvery Group of Hospitals is pleased to announce the launch of Maa Kauvery, a cutting-edge 200-bed facility in Trichy, exclusively for women and children. With this significant development, the hospital promises advanced healthcare services under one roof.

The institution boasts of exceptional paediatric and obstetric care, guided by a vision to be the most respected and trusted healthcare provider in the region. A robust team of specialists, available round the clock, ensures the provision of comprehensive care for complex paediatric conditions, supported by advanced technology.

Dr. D. Senguttuvan, Co-Founder & Executive Director and Chief Paediatrician, affirmed, ''Maa Kauvery means local families no longer need to travel afar for high-quality paediatric treatment.'' Dr. S. Manivannan, Founder & Managing Director, added, ''Our goal is to create a haven for women, offering the highest standard of medical care at every stage of their lives.''

