Noida Authority to Build State-of-the-Art Animal Shelter and Hospital

The Noida Authority announced plans to construct a new animal shelter and hospital spanning 16,600 square metres. The facility will provide advanced medical care for sick and homeless animals, including free ambulance services. An RFP will be issued soon to select an agency for its operation and management.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:21 IST
The Noida Authority revealed on Wednesday its plans to build a comprehensive animal shelter and hospital over a 16,600 square meter area. The project aims to offer care to sick and homeless animals within the city.

During an on-site inspection in Sector 117, Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M issued crucial instructions to the relevant departments to expedite the project. The authority plans to invite bids and release a Request for Proposal (RFP) shortly.

The selected agency will oversee operations, including staffing, electricity, veterinary costs, and food. Additionally, the agency will provide free ambulance services for animal transport and treatment at no charge.

The facility will boast technologically advanced systems for medical treatment, surgeries, and food and water provisions. Qualified veterinarians offering round-the-clock services will be on staff, with provisions in place for both large and small animals.

CEO Lokesh M highlighted that the shelter will include specialized amenities such as kennels, an operating theatre, sterilization facilities, and animal birth control services. The shelter will also help manage stray cattle and dogs in Noida. The selected agency will ensure smooth operations including healthcare, food, lighting, and record maintenance.

