Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Methanol-Mixed Arrack Claims 34 Lives

Thirty-four people in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, have died after consuming methanol-mixed arrack. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the formation of a commission led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to investigate and recommend preventive measures. Four arrests have been made, and compensation has been announced.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-four individuals from Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu have tragically lost their lives after consuming methanol-mixed arrack, Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Stalin has initiated the formation of a one-man commission, led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas, to investigate the incident and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences. The commission will also scrutinize the circumstances leading to the fatal incident.

So far, four people connected to the sale of the toxic arrack have been apprehended. The Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. Additionally, the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a comprehensive report following their inspection of the tragedy.

