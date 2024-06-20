NHRC Flags Medical Negligence: Botched Surgery in Panipat Leads to Uproar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Haryana government and the state's police chief after reports emerged of a grave medical error at a Panipat hospital, where a patient was operated on the wrong knee.

According to a media report, instead of operating the right knee, the surgeons operated on the left knee. The patient, who is a beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), was charged Rs 8,000 for the procedure. Following protests from the patient's family, the correct knee was operated upon, but the patient remains unable to walk.

The NHRC's statement condemns the incident, highlighting it as a case of medical negligence and a violation of the patient's rights to life and health. The commission has demanded a detailed report from the Haryana chief secretary and the director general of police within one week, outlining actions taken against those responsible and any compensation provided to the patient. The NHRC emphasized that authorities cannot escape liability for failing to supervise such private hospitals.

