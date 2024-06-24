Left Menu

Cyber Attacks Breach NHS Data of Lab Services Company Synnovis

Britain's NHS announced that data from lab services company Synnovis has been stolen during a cyber attack. Synnovis asserts that, so far, there is no evidence that the compromised data includes the database containing patient test requests and results. Investigations are continuing.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:27 IST
Britain's National Health Service said on Monday that data published by a cyber crime group had been stolen from some of lab services company Synnovis' systems, in an update on the cyber attack involving several London hospitals. "Synnovis has now confirmed through an initial analysis that the data published by a cyber crime group has been stolen from some of their systems," NHS England said in a statement.

"At present, Synnovis has confirmed there is no evidence the cyber criminals have published a copy of the database (Laboratory Information Management System) where patient test requests and results are stored, although their investigations are ongoing."

