Left Menu

Bank of Italy Unveils Potentially Illegal Transfers to Russia Amid Sanctions

The Bank of Italy has identified potentially illegal bank transfers from Italian accounts to Russia, bypassing Western sanctions imposed following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The central bank's yearly report indicated unusual flows and detailed an uptick in suspicious transactions post a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:53 IST
Bank of Italy Unveils Potentially Illegal Transfers to Russia Amid Sanctions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Bank of Italy reported potentially illegal bank transfers last year from Italian accounts to Russia, channelled through other countries in order to avoid Western sanctions, the central bank said in a document published on Wednesday. Western powers imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which have since been gradually tightened.

European Union countries adopted a 14th package of sanctions against Moscow earlier this week. "The results (of the yearly investigation) led to the identification of some unusual flows," the 2023 report by the central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit said.

It did not give further details of the suspected transfers nor on the countries involved to send them to Russia. The annual report collects information on potential cases of money laundering and financing of terrorism and then decides whether the information should be passed on to the investigative authorities.

The report added the overall number of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) in 2023 slightly fell compared to the previous year, although numbers picked up after the Hamas-led attack on Israel last October. "About a third of last year's reports were sent after mid-October, following the Hamas-led attack," the central bank added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024