Beating the Heat: Effective Tips to Protect Yourself During Heatwaves

Lancaster University, Lancaster, Jun 27 (The Conversation) - With a heatwave gripping the UK and a heat health alert in effect, residents are urgently seeking ways to stay cool and reduce the risk of heat stroke, a severe form of hyperthermia characterized by body temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Vulnerable populations such as older adults, those with underlying health conditions, and young children face the highest risks due to less efficient body systems for heat dissipation. Older individuals, in particular, retain more heat due to less effective sweat glands and poor blood circulation.

Sweating remains the body's most effective method of heat removal, with vasodilation also playing a crucial role. However, these mechanisms have their limits under prolonged high temperatures. Effective strategies include the application of cold water, cool showers, ice packs, and staying hydrated. Studies have shown that water immersion is particularly effective in reducing body temperature.

Fans can aid sweat evaporation but are less effective in extreme heat, especially for those with compromised sweating abilities. Cold and chilled fluids are better for cooling the core than neutral temperature drinks.

Shade enhances the effectiveness of these methods, making it critical to avoid direct sunlight. The evidence suggests that cold water immersion is the most effective cooling strategy, followed by evaporation using mist and fans.

