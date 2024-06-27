Kerala Health Department Issues Alert Amid Rising Epidemic Cases

In response to growing concerns about infectious diseases following continuous rains, the Kerala Health Department issued a public alert on Thursday, warning against conditions such as colds, viral fevers, dengue, and H1N1.

With the number of cases on the rise, the department has mandated mask-wearing for hospital visitors and issued additional cautions against bird flu and amoebic meningoencephalitis. State Health Minister Veena George, after presiding over a State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) meeting, underscored the importance of taking fever in children seriously and urged parents to ensure sick children get proper treatment and rest rather than attending school.

George also announced plans for a comprehensive action strategy for July focused on epidemic prevention. The minister called on the public to seek professional medical advice for symptoms like prolonged fever, shortness of breath, excessive fatigue, or more severe indicators such as chest pain or loss of consciousness.

The RRT meeting included advice for pet and bird owners to observe caution and report any illness following contact with dead animals. Emphasizing the importance of masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene, the Health Department noted these measures are crucial as H1N1 and other respiratory infections spread. Additionally, the public is advised to avoid stagnant water and ensure proper chlorination in swimming pools to prevent amoebic meningoencephalitis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)