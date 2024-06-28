Left Menu

Hina Khan Battles Stage Three Breast Cancer With Determination

Popular TV personality Hina Khan, known for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has revealed she is diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenge, she assures fans of her strength and determination to overcome the disease. Hina requests privacy and appreciates the support.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:29 IST
Popular TV personality Hina Khan revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actor, known for her role in the long-running TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', shared this challenging news via an Instagram post.

'Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,' Khan, aged 36, announced.

Despite the daunting diagnosis, Khan assured her fans that she remains in good spirits and is fully committed to overcoming the disease. 'I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger,' she wrote.

She also requested for privacy during this time, adding, 'I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey.' Khan, hailing from Jammu, has also participated in reality shows such as 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss'.

