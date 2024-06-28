Lei Haichao Takes Helm of China's National Health Commission
China has appointed Lei Haichao as the new head of its National Health Commission, replacing Ma Xiaowei. This change was announced after a regular meeting of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.
China removed Ma Xiaowei from the same position, Xinhua said.
