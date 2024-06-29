ONGC Sets Up Permanent Hospitals at Amarnath Base Camps

ONGC has inaugurated two 100-bed hospitals at the Amarnath base camps in Kashmir, promising that these facilities will continue to operate even after the annual yatra.

The 52-day pilgrimage, which started early Saturday, follows the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the steeper 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal. The yatra will commence on August 19.

ONGC, in partnership with the health and medical education department, has significantly boosted the region's healthcare infrastructure through this initiative.

The corporation, under its Corporate Social Responsibility program, constructed these permanent hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari-Pahalgam. Each facility is equipped with 100 beds, staff lodging, and intensive care units, serving as primary health centers for local communities.

These hospitals will also provide critical medical support to pilgrims along the Amarnath Yatra route.

Previously, temporary medical facilities required substantial recurring costs and complex logistics each year.

Post-yatra, the health department will oversee the operation and maintenance of the hospitals.

ONGC's commitment to sustainable development and enhanced public health services is evident through this initiative.

This marks a significant milestone in improving healthcare accessibility, reducing operational costs, and ensuring continuous medical support for the local population long term.

