United Against External Interference: Xi Jinping Calls for Global Cooperation
Countries must work together to resist 'external interference' and support one another, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday. Speaking at a regional summit in Astana, he highlighted the importance of resolving internal differences peacefully and maintaining stable industrial and supply chains.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:11 IST
Countries must work together to resist "external interference" and firmly support one another, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, state television reported.
"We must handle internal difference with peace, seek common ground, and resolve co-operation difficulties," CCTV quoted Xi as saying in Astana, where he is attending a regional summit.
Xi also stressed the need to maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains, the broadcaster said.
