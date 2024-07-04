Ukrainian Forces Strategic Retreat in Eastern Donetsk

Ukrainian forces have pulled back from a part of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region, the military's spokesman said on national television on Thursday.

"It became impractical to hold the canal neighbourhood after the enemy entered it, because it threatened the lives and health of our servicemen and the positions of our defenders were destroyed," Nazar Voloshyn said.

"The command decided to pull back to more protected and prepared positions, but even there the enemy does not stop its active combat actions," he added.

