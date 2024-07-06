Dalai Lama Dismisses Health Rumors on 89th Birthday
The Dalai Lama, on his 89th birthday, announced he is recovering well from knee surgery and feels physically fit, dismissing rumors about his health. The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism addressed misinformation and thanked followers for their prayers. The issue of his succession remains a key concern for Tibetans.
The Dalai Lama, speaking on his 89th birthday, stated he is recovering well from knee surgery and feels physically fit, dismissing health rumors. The revered spiritual leader addressed misinformation about his condition in a video message from the United States, where he is recuperating.
In his message, the Dalai Lama reassured his followers, dismissing claims that his health was in a grave state. He emphasized that there was no need to trust such misinformation. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who popularized Buddhism globally, thanked his supporters for their prayers.
The question of the Dalai Lama's successor remains significant, with details expected to be clarified around his 90th birthday. Despite his age, he expressed gratitude to his followers, underscoring the importance of their ongoing support.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Politically and symbolically very important": Former Tibetan PM-in-Exile on US Congressional delegation's meeting with PM Modi
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama writes to PM Modi, congratulates him on Nalanda University's new campus
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in New York for knee surgery
Iran's Election: The Underlying Battle for Succession
HBO's Magical New 'Harry Potter' Series: Brought to Life by 'Succession' Talent