Dalai Lama Dismisses Health Rumors on 89th Birthday

The Dalai Lama, on his 89th birthday, announced he is recovering well from knee surgery and feels physically fit, dismissing rumors about his health. The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism addressed misinformation and thanked followers for their prayers. The issue of his succession remains a key concern for Tibetans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 14:01 IST
The Dalai Lama, speaking on his 89th birthday, stated he is recovering well from knee surgery and feels physically fit, dismissing health rumors. The revered spiritual leader addressed misinformation about his condition in a video message from the United States, where he is recuperating.

In his message, the Dalai Lama reassured his followers, dismissing claims that his health was in a grave state. He emphasized that there was no need to trust such misinformation. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who popularized Buddhism globally, thanked his supporters for their prayers.

The question of the Dalai Lama's successor remains significant, with details expected to be clarified around his 90th birthday. Despite his age, he expressed gratitude to his followers, underscoring the importance of their ongoing support.

