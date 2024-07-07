Left Menu

Tragic End: Man Commits Suicide Amidst Battle with Depression

A 40-year-old man named Rizwan allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat with a knife. Rizwan had been suffering from depression and undergoing treatment. His nephew discovered the body, and despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:20 IST
Rizwan
  Country:
  India

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by slitting his throat with a knife, police here said. The victim was identified as Rizwan, a resident of Ghulam Aulia locality, they said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Rizwan was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment. He slit his throat with a vegetable-cutting knife.

He was married 12 years ago to Shamili. But she had been living at her maternal home for the past year, Jain said. Rizwan's nephew found his body in his room on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the SP said. The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, SP added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

