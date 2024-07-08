Left Menu

Boris Pistorius Faces Budget Shortfall Amid 'Zeitenwende' Military Overhaul

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius received significantly less budget for his ministry for 2025 than he requested. Pistorius aimed to increase defence spending by 6.7 billion euros but must now adapt to a smaller allocation. The budget, however, still meets NATO's 2% GDP target with provisions for future increases.

Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:05 IST
Boris Pistorius
  • Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Monday that his ministry received 'significantly less' than the requested budget for 2025. Pistorius had aimed to boost annual defence spending by 6.7 billion euros ($7.25 billion) for the year.

'This is annoying for me because it means I can't initiate certain things as quickly as 'Zeitenwende' and the threat situation require,' Pistorius remarked. His comments follow Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unexpected declaration of a historic 'Zeitenwende' with a 100-billion-euro fund to revamp the military post-Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion.

Despite the shortfall, Germany's defence budget will remain above NATO's 2% of GDP target, with a mid-term financial plan ensuring 80 billion euros by 2028—'more than ever before in Germany's history,' according to Pistorius. The budget includes an additional 30 billion euros in 2028, even as the special fund is depleted.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

