Smokers Risk Sharp Decline in Cognitive Skills, Study Reveals

Smokers may face up to an 85% greater decline in cognitive abilities such as memory and speech compared to non-smokers, according to a new study.

Researchers at University College London, led by Mikaela Bloomberg, analyzed 16 lifestyle factors including physical activity and social habits, with smoking emerging as the most significant factor affecting cognitive decline. Their findings were published in Nature Communications.

The study surveyed over 32,000 adults aged 50 and above from 14 European countries over a period of up to 13 years. Participants were grouped by smoking habits, physical activity levels, and social and drinking behaviors. Results showed that cognitive skills deteriorated faster among smokers, particularly those who socialized less.

