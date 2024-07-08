Left Menu

Smokers Risk Sharp Decline in Cognitive Skills, Study Reveals

A study indicates that smokers experience an 85% higher decline in cognitive abilities, including memory and speech, compared to non-smokers. Researchers at University College London examined lifestyle factors and found smoking to be a crucial element in cognitive aging. Over 32,000 adults across 14 European countries participated in the study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Smokers may face up to an 85% greater decline in cognitive abilities such as memory and speech compared to non-smokers, according to a new study.

Researchers at University College London, led by Mikaela Bloomberg, analyzed 16 lifestyle factors including physical activity and social habits, with smoking emerging as the most significant factor affecting cognitive decline. Their findings were published in Nature Communications.

The study surveyed over 32,000 adults aged 50 and above from 14 European countries over a period of up to 13 years. Participants were grouped by smoking habits, physical activity levels, and social and drinking behaviors. Results showed that cognitive skills deteriorated faster among smokers, particularly those who socialized less.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

