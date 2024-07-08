Left Menu

Major Merger in Cancer Care: MOC and HOC Join Forces

Mumbai Oncocare and Gujarat Hemato Oncology Clinic-Vedanta are merging to create a new entity, expanding their reach with 22 community cancer care centres in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. This merger will enhance access to advanced cancer treatments, impacting over 22,000 lives and administering 60,000 chemotherapies annually. The expansion is supported by a USD 10 million investment from Tata Capital Healthcare Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:15 IST
Mumbai Oncocare (MOC) Cancer Care and Research Centre and Gujarat Hemato Oncology Clinic-Vedanta (HOC) have announced a significant merger, aimed at transforming cancer treatment in Western India.

The combined entity will span 22 community cancer care centres across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, emphasizing accessibility and advanced treatment options.

This strategic move, supported by a USD 10 million investment from the Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, is projected to impact over 22,000 lives and facilitate more than 60,000 annual chemotherapies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

