Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Steps Up Dengue Prevention Efforts

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reviewed dengue prevention preparations and instructed medical directors and superintendents of government hospitals to ensure adequate medication and bed facilities. The meeting emphasized the importance of preventive measures amidst rising dengue cases during the rainy season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:40 IST
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday reviewed preparations for tackling dengue in the national capital and issued directions to take preventive measures.

Bharadwaj held a meeting on tackling the vector-borne disease with medical directors and superintendents of city government-run hospitals.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, ''Held a review meeting with medical superintendents and directors of all Delhi government hospitals regarding dengue cases during the rainy season.'' ''Detailed information was sought about the availability of medicines in hospitals, arrangement of beds for dengue patients and other preparations. Instructions were also issued to take necessary steps to prevent dengue,'' he said in the post. Bharadwaj convened a meeting of all Delhi government departments to discuss preparations for handling dengue cases.

