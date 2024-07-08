Tragedy Strikes: Civilian Casualties in Belgorod Border Region
Three civilians lost their lives and several others were injured after Ukrainian shells hit a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. One man succumbed to his wounds in Nikolskoye village, with two more fatalities reported at a nearby hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:28 IST
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
