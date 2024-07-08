Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Civilian Casualties in Belgorod Border Region

Three civilians lost their lives and several others were injured after Ukrainian shells hit a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. One man succumbed to his wounds in Nikolskoye village, with two more fatalities reported at a nearby hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Civilian Casualties in Belgorod Border Region
Vyacheslav Gladkov

Three civilians were tragically killed and several others wounded when Ukrainian shells struck a village in Russia's Belgorod border region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed on Monday.

According to Gladkov, the attack resulted in one man's death at the village of Nikolskoye, with two additional fatalities occurring shortly after at a local hospital.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024