Episcopal Church Protests Closure of Gaza Hospital Amid Conflict

The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East protested the closure of Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City due to Israeli military evacuation orders. The Diocese of Jerusalem criticised the action, emphasizing the need for emergency healthcare during conflict, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 12:57 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East has voiced strong protests against the closure of Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City, which was shut down due to evacuation orders from the Israeli military.

According to a statement from the Diocese of Jerusalem, the hospital was forced to close as a result of Israeli military directives. The statement noted a surge in drone firing around the hospital, followed by an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announcement declaring the area a red zone and demanding evacuation.

Despite Israeli military assurances that hospitals in the area did not need to be evacuated, Palestinian health officials have had to relocate injured patients. Archbishop Hosam Naoum, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem, condemned the closure, stressing the indispensability of emergency healthcare services and urging an immediate ceasefire.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

