Delhi PCR Unit Shifts Over 40,000 Injured to Hospitals in 15 Months

Over the last 15 months, the Delhi Police's PCR unit has successfully transferred more than 40,000 injured individuals to hospitals, according to official data. Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Anand Kumar Mishra highlighted that the PCR team is the first responder in emergencies.

'Our staff are fully trained in CPR and equipped to provide initial first aid,' Mishra told PTI. Statistics reveal that the PCR unit serves multiple districts with expeditious service to accident victims. They prioritize reaching hospitals in time to increase survival chances during the crucial golden hour.

Apart from medical assistance, the PCR unit has apprehended 128 criminals, recovered 1,423 stolen vehicles, traced 984 missing children, and rescued 102 wildlife. Despite their extensive emergency work, delayed medical treatment remains a recurring issue leading to fatalities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)