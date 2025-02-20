Soldier Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

A landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has injured an army soldier, officials stated on Thursday.

Rifleman Mohd Asif Rather, on patrol in the Balakote sector of the Mendhar sub-division, accidentally stepped on a landmine at around 5 pm, resulting in injuries to his left foot. He was subsequently evacuated to a military hospital for medical care.

Officials noted that the forward areas, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, are interspersed with landmines. These mines sometimes get displaced by rains, leading to accidental detonations and resultant injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)