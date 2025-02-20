Left Menu

Soldier Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

An army soldier, Rifleman Mohd Asif Rather, was injured in a landmine explosion in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, near the Line of Control. The accident occurred during a routine patrol in the Balakote sector. The soldier was evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

Updated: 20-02-2025 20:27 IST
A landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has injured an army soldier, officials stated on Thursday.

Rifleman Mohd Asif Rather, on patrol in the Balakote sector of the Mendhar sub-division, accidentally stepped on a landmine at around 5 pm, resulting in injuries to his left foot. He was subsequently evacuated to a military hospital for medical care.

Officials noted that the forward areas, part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, are interspersed with landmines. These mines sometimes get displaced by rains, leading to accidental detonations and resultant injuries.

