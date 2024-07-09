Left Menu

Six Nurses Suspended Over Viral Video of Monkey Antics at Hospital

Six nurses were suspended after a video of them playing with a monkey at a government women's hospital went viral. The nurses, part of the gynaecology and obstetrics department, faced suspension for their actions during duty hours. An inquiry committee is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:11 IST
Six Nurses Suspended Over Viral Video of Monkey Antics at Hospital
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Six nurses at a government women's hospital have been suspended after a video showing them playing with a monkey while on duty went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

In the clip, the nurses, wearing aprons, are seen engaging with a baby monkey while seated on hospital chairs.

Dr. M M Tripathi, Chief Medical Superintendent at Maharishi Balark Hospital, under Maharaja Suheldev Autonomous State Medical College, confirmed that the nurses were from the hospital's gynaecology and obstetrics department.

Sanjay Khatri, the medical college principal, suspended the nurses, identified as Anjali, Kiran Singh, Aanchal Shukla, Priya Richard, Poonam Pandey, and Sandhya Singh, on July 5. A five-member committee is investigating the matter, said Dr. Tripathi.

The principal stated that the hospital's image has been tarnished by the viral video, which shows the nurses making reels with a monkey during their work hours and neglecting their duties. The inquiry committee will further investigate the matter, and the nurses have been suspended until the committee's report is received.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024