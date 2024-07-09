Six Nurses Suspended Over Viral Video of Monkey Antics at Hospital
Six nurses were suspended after a video of them playing with a monkey at a government women's hospital went viral. The nurses, part of the gynaecology and obstetrics department, faced suspension for their actions during duty hours. An inquiry committee is investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
Six nurses at a government women's hospital have been suspended after a video showing them playing with a monkey while on duty went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.
In the clip, the nurses, wearing aprons, are seen engaging with a baby monkey while seated on hospital chairs.
Dr. M M Tripathi, Chief Medical Superintendent at Maharishi Balark Hospital, under Maharaja Suheldev Autonomous State Medical College, confirmed that the nurses were from the hospital's gynaecology and obstetrics department.
Sanjay Khatri, the medical college principal, suspended the nurses, identified as Anjali, Kiran Singh, Aanchal Shukla, Priya Richard, Poonam Pandey, and Sandhya Singh, on July 5. A five-member committee is investigating the matter, said Dr. Tripathi.
The principal stated that the hospital's image has been tarnished by the viral video, which shows the nurses making reels with a monkey during their work hours and neglecting their duties. The inquiry committee will further investigate the matter, and the nurses have been suspended until the committee's report is received.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Unintended Consequences of Social Media Bans on Young People
Ram Temple Roof Leaks During Heavy Rains, Sparks Allegations of Construction Negligence
China’s Social Media ‘Spring Clean’: Crackdown on Wealth-Flaunting Influencers
Social Media Harassment Leads to Scrap Collector's Tragic Suicide
Tragic Drowning Incident in Greater Noida IT Firm: Safety Negligence Alleged