Six Nurses Suspended Over Viral Video of Monkey Antics at Hospital

Six nurses at a government women's hospital have been suspended after a video showing them playing with a monkey while on duty went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

In the clip, the nurses, wearing aprons, are seen engaging with a baby monkey while seated on hospital chairs.

Dr. M M Tripathi, Chief Medical Superintendent at Maharishi Balark Hospital, under Maharaja Suheldev Autonomous State Medical College, confirmed that the nurses were from the hospital's gynaecology and obstetrics department.

Sanjay Khatri, the medical college principal, suspended the nurses, identified as Anjali, Kiran Singh, Aanchal Shukla, Priya Richard, Poonam Pandey, and Sandhya Singh, on July 5. A five-member committee is investigating the matter, said Dr. Tripathi.

The principal stated that the hospital's image has been tarnished by the viral video, which shows the nurses making reels with a monkey during their work hours and neglecting their duties. The inquiry committee will further investigate the matter, and the nurses have been suspended until the committee's report is received.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)