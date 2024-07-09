Karnataka Sees Sharp Rise in Dengue Cases

Karnataka has reported 185 positive cases of dengue in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 7,547, according to the Health Department's bulletin on Tuesday.

Over the past day, 948 patients underwent testing for dengue. Out of these, 185 tested positive, and 62 are currently active cases requiring hospitalization.

Authorities are vigilantly monitoring the outbreak and are taking necessary measures to combat the spread of the disease.

