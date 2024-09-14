Left Menu

Failed Talks Amid RG Kar Issue Show Government's 'True Intentions'

Attempts to resolve the impasse between junior doctors and the West Bengal government failed on Saturday. Despite the doctors agreeing to join on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal, they were asked to leave after a delay. A video revealed them being told it was too late.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:19 IST
Failed Talks Amid RG Kar Issue Show Government's 'True Intentions'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to resolve the deadlock between agitated junior doctors and the West Bengal government collapsed on Saturday. The impasse over the RG Kar issue showed no signs of resolution after protestors who had conceded to attend based on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal were asked to vacate the venue.

Speaking to reporters, a junior doctor said they agreed to meet without live-streaming or video recording, as suggested by Banerjee. However, upon arrival, they were asked to leave by the Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, citing a three-hour delay.

This incident displayed the government's reluctance to engage seriously in talks. A viral video showed Bhattacharya instructing the doctors to leave. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024