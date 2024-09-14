Failed Talks Amid RG Kar Issue Show Government's 'True Intentions'
Attempts to resolve the impasse between junior doctors and the West Bengal government failed on Saturday. Despite the doctors agreeing to join on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal, they were asked to leave after a delay. A video revealed them being told it was too late.
Efforts to resolve the deadlock between agitated junior doctors and the West Bengal government collapsed on Saturday. The impasse over the RG Kar issue showed no signs of resolution after protestors who had conceded to attend based on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal were asked to vacate the venue.
Speaking to reporters, a junior doctor said they agreed to meet without live-streaming or video recording, as suggested by Banerjee. However, upon arrival, they were asked to leave by the Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, citing a three-hour delay.
This incident displayed the government's reluctance to engage seriously in talks. A viral video showed Bhattacharya instructing the doctors to leave. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
