Left Menu

Doctor Assaulted Over Footwear Policy in Gujarat Hospital

A doctor in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, was allegedly beaten by three individuals who refused to remove their footwear before entering an emergency room. The accused were arrested, and they caused injuries to the doctor and damaged hospital equipment. Charges include criminal intimidation and provoking breach of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:31 IST
Doctor Assaulted Over Footwear Policy in Gujarat Hospital
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor was allegedly beaten up by three individuals after he asked them to remove their footwear before entering the emergency room at a private hospital in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, police confirmed on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the trio responsible for the attack at Shreya Hospital in Sihor town, an official stated.

The incident occurred on September 12, when the accused arrived for the treatment of a woman with a head injury. The doctor requested them to remove their footwear, following which they began to abuse him and the nursing staff.

The men proceeded to thrash Dr. Jaideepsinh Gohil, leaving him injured and damaging medicines and other equipment in the room. They also threatened to kill the doctor, according to the FIR.

The accused, Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, and Kaushik Kuvadiya, have been arrested under multiple sections, including criminal intimidation and provoking breach of peace under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024