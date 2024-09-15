Doctor Assaulted Over Footwear Policy in Gujarat Hospital

A doctor was allegedly beaten up by three individuals after he asked them to remove their footwear before entering the emergency room at a private hospital in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, police confirmed on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the trio responsible for the attack at Shreya Hospital in Sihor town, an official stated.

The incident occurred on September 12, when the accused arrived for the treatment of a woman with a head injury. The doctor requested them to remove their footwear, following which they began to abuse him and the nursing staff.

The men proceeded to thrash Dr. Jaideepsinh Gohil, leaving him injured and damaging medicines and other equipment in the room. They also threatened to kill the doctor, according to the FIR.

The accused, Hiren Dangar, Bhavdeep Dangar, and Kaushik Kuvadiya, have been arrested under multiple sections, including criminal intimidation and provoking breach of peace under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)