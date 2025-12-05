Call for Compensation: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Gujarat Farmers
Shaktisinh Gohil demands swift government intervention for Gujarat farmers hit by unseasonal rains during Diwali. Losses due to crop damage are leading to financial distress and suicides. Urgent compensation and crop insurance are needed to alleviate farmer hardships. Calls for healthcare, infrastructure, and youth support also made in Rajya Sabha.
- Country:
- India
In a passionate appeal during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil called for immediate government intervention to compensate Gujarat farmers whose crops suffered due to unseasonal rains. The damages, which coincided with the Diwali harvest, have left farmers facing significant financial hardships.
Gohil highlighted the dire consequences, including a tragic rise in suicides among farmers, as many struggle without a crop insurance scheme in place. He urged the Center to provide full compensation to help stabilize the affected agricultural community.
The session also witnessed demands from various members concerning diverse issues such as improving healthcare infrastructure, notably in heart attack and stroke treatment, advancing Telangana's IT sector, addressing human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, youth skill development, and implementing a national suicide prevention strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cong stages walkout from MP assembly to protest 'non-payment' of compensation to rain-hit farmers
Only 19 lakh farmers given crop insurance under NDA rule in Andhra, claims Jagan
Only 19 lakh farmers given crop insurance under NDA rule in Andhra, says Jagan
Only 19 lakh farmers given crop insurance under NDA rule in Andhra, claims Jagan
Central Excise (Amendment) Bill to ensure tax incidence on tobacco does not decline after GST compensation cess ends: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.