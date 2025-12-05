Left Menu

Call for Compensation: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Gujarat Farmers

Shaktisinh Gohil demands swift government intervention for Gujarat farmers hit by unseasonal rains during Diwali. Losses due to crop damage are leading to financial distress and suicides. Urgent compensation and crop insurance are needed to alleviate farmer hardships. Calls for healthcare, infrastructure, and youth support also made in Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:45 IST
Call for Compensation: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Gujarat Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate appeal during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil called for immediate government intervention to compensate Gujarat farmers whose crops suffered due to unseasonal rains. The damages, which coincided with the Diwali harvest, have left farmers facing significant financial hardships.

Gohil highlighted the dire consequences, including a tragic rise in suicides among farmers, as many struggle without a crop insurance scheme in place. He urged the Center to provide full compensation to help stabilize the affected agricultural community.

The session also witnessed demands from various members concerning diverse issues such as improving healthcare infrastructure, notably in heart attack and stroke treatment, advancing Telangana's IT sector, addressing human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, youth skill development, and implementing a national suicide prevention strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

 India
2
Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

 India
3
Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

 Global
4
IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025