Call for Compensation: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Gujarat Farmers

In a passionate appeal during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil called for immediate government intervention to compensate Gujarat farmers whose crops suffered due to unseasonal rains. The damages, which coincided with the Diwali harvest, have left farmers facing significant financial hardships.

Gohil highlighted the dire consequences, including a tragic rise in suicides among farmers, as many struggle without a crop insurance scheme in place. He urged the Center to provide full compensation to help stabilize the affected agricultural community.

The session also witnessed demands from various members concerning diverse issues such as improving healthcare infrastructure, notably in heart attack and stroke treatment, advancing Telangana's IT sector, addressing human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, youth skill development, and implementing a national suicide prevention strategy.

