Severed Hand Restored: A Triumph of Teamwork at Manipal Hospitals

A multidisciplinary team at Manipal Hospitals in Mysuru achieved a medical feat by successfully performing a complex hand replantation surgery. The patient, a young man and the sole breadwinner for his family, had his hand severed in an industrial accident.

Led by Dr. Ajay Hegde, the Orthopaedic team initially stabilised the patient's fractured bones, employing techniques such as Proximal Row Carpectomy and using K-wires for structural support. Following this, the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery team, under Dr. Vijay Kumar N., meticulously repaired arteries, veins, nerves, and tendons.

Additionally, the procedure was supported by the Anaesthesiology and ICU teams. Financial assistance from the Manipal Foundation was crucial, ensuring that the high-quality medical care was accessible to all. The case highlights the hospital's proficiency in handling complex trauma cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)