Left Menu

Severed Hand Restored: A Triumph of Teamwork at Manipal Hospitals

A complex hand replantation surgery was successfully performed at Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru. The procedure restored function to a young man whose hand was severed in an industrial accident. The surgery involved multidisciplinary teams and was supported by financial aid from the Manipal Foundation, ensuring top-quality health care for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:02 IST
Severed Hand Restored: A Triumph of Teamwork at Manipal Hospitals

A multidisciplinary team at Manipal Hospitals in Mysuru achieved a medical feat by successfully performing a complex hand replantation surgery. The patient, a young man and the sole breadwinner for his family, had his hand severed in an industrial accident.

Led by Dr. Ajay Hegde, the Orthopaedic team initially stabilised the patient's fractured bones, employing techniques such as Proximal Row Carpectomy and using K-wires for structural support. Following this, the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery team, under Dr. Vijay Kumar N., meticulously repaired arteries, veins, nerves, and tendons.

Additionally, the procedure was supported by the Anaesthesiology and ICU teams. Financial assistance from the Manipal Foundation was crucial, ensuring that the high-quality medical care was accessible to all. The case highlights the hospital's proficiency in handling complex trauma cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

Kerala Opposition Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between CPI(M) and BJP

 India
2
Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

Controversy Erupts as IndiGo Gets Exemption from New Pilot Duty Rules

 India
3
Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

Kerala Development Deadlock: Rail Projects Stalled Amidst Political Facade

 India
4
Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

Germany's Pension Reform: A Balancing Act Amidst Aging Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025